This Dia de los Muertos experience passion, energy, and joy as Latino Arts Inc. proudly brings to our stage Amor Eterno: Un Homenaje A Juan Gabriel, a heartfelt homage to the Mexican Divo of Juarez! Presented by the border band Jarabe Mexicano in collaboration with the Latino Arts Strings Program, the show highlights how border life and personal struggles shaped Juan Gabriel's extensive musical catalogue. Come dance and sing Juanga's classics, and learn how a boy from the border became an international phenomenon!

About Jarabe Mexicano:

Jarabe Mexicano invites audiences on a joyride through a versatile songbook of Mexican Folk as well as Rock & Roll, Tex-Mex, Latin Rock, and Reggae-Cumbia in this special tribute performance for the legendary musician, Juan Gabriel. Performing on stringed folk instruments accompanied by lively percussion, Jarabe’s dramatic, harmonized vocals in Spanish and English have gained them the admiration of audiences across the country.



The quintet, with its eclectic border spirit, stands out with performances by lead vocalist Gustavo Alcoser, José Martín Márquez on requinto, Kevin Lomes on vihuela, Chris Behrens with his guitarrón, and musical director Danny Brito on percussion. Cultural anthropologist, distinguished author, and admirer Dr. Alejandro Lugo raves that Jarabe's musicians "are truly excellent and bring new blood to the musical traditions they perform... their version of La Malagueña is simply the best I've heard in decades, if not ever."

For the members of Jarabe, every performance, wherever they go, is an opportunity to create a deeper and more inclusive sense of family and community. As advocates for the arts and education and with a special commitment to underserved communities, Jarabe Mexicano has forged fruitful collaborations with an array of both public and private organizations, academic institutions, and government entities--all in their effort to help bridge the frontiers between musical genres, diverse cultures, and generations.